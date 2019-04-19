Defense companies are testing weapons between Kingman and Wikieup

KINGMAN – Northrop Grumman, one of the top largest arms traders in the world, just held its annual conference, which culminated with a live fire demonstration of systems (platform, weapons station or turret, gun and ammunition) at Big Sandy Range located 40 miles southeast of Kingman.

Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems, which held the event, is an aerospace manufacturer that operates as the aviation division of the company, but the object of the discussion was the future direction of medium caliber guns at BUSHMASTER User Conference April 9-10, 2019.

The live fire demonstration was described in depth by The National Interest, which said it was “designed to further prepare the weapon for integration onto armored vehicles and, ultimately, send the new cannon to war. Military representatives from the US and as many as 25 partner nations gathered to see the live-fire demo, which included a host of armored-vehicle weapons and technologies - such as the 50mm cannon.”

Two months earlier, McMillan Fiberglass Stocks, the industry leader in precision-driven custom fiberglass stocks for guns held the AxisWorks Long-Range Challenge.

And ii December 2018, The Precision Rifle Series, “the preeminent rifle organization in the world” according to its website, held its Owens Armory ELR match to test shooters’ skills at extended ranges.

It seems Big Sandy Range, owned by MG Shooters, is growing in hopes of staying busy all year long. Its biannual Big Sandy Shoot (March and October each year) is just a cherry on top.

In between, the remote range outside Kingman has developed into a testing site for future military technologies.