City Transit Advisory Commission meets Monday

KINGMAN – The City Transit Advisory Commission will discuss county participation in Kingman Area Regional Transit’s yellow route at its meeting set for 3:30 p.m. Monday, April 22 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

At its February meeting the commission decided to write a letter to Mohave County Supervisors Gary Watson and Jean Bishop asking for financial contributions to the yellow route. Commissioners also entertained the idea of contacting the county health department about the matter if passengers are using KART to get to doctors’ appointments or to pick up prescriptions. That discussion will continue at Monday’s meeting.

Commissioners have been talking about a short-range transit plan. In February, they learned that ADOT would not be able to administer the plan. Public Works Director Rob Owen explained that it’s common for the City to do those types of projects but that it would need to be approved by Council.

In other business, the commission will review KART’s advertising guidelines and receive a public transit report from the superintendent.

Information provided by the City of Kingman