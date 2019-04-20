Community View | Why we hunt predatory animals

I found the two pieces, one news and the other opinion are actually connected in a way. The piece on the coyote licensing for sport, the Utah resident mentions science, but does not seem to understand the ecology and biosphere environments that they wish to tell us, as they use the word science, but it may be a Al Gore type of political pseudoscience, instead of reality.

I have experience going back some 50 odd years with predatory animal tracking and trapping, after being introduced to it by my father and uncle. At that time one did not have to get a license to shot coyotes, cougars/mountain lions, or bears in the low land areas near towns and cities. In fact the Fish and Game used to pay a bounty fee per animal, and they was no disposal fee. Of course, the reason was to keep down the population of these animals so that they were not a threat to the chicken ranches(the ones that cluck and have grow their own feathers), horse ranches and stables, cattle ranches, dairy farms, and family farms with various domestic animals along with small crops, and finally to protect pets that people would let out of their homes at night and let them roam areas freely, these being cats and dogs.

There are still cattle ranches in Arizona, in fact just north of Kingman anyone the drives north up Stockton Hill Road toward Dolan Springs. There are coyotes, wolves and cougars that roam the local hills around us. I have seen their tracks and not signs of their kills. That is nice, but it does mean it is not going on.

The writer of the opinion article does not seem to be aware of why the event in Arizona is going on. Places such as California where real estate developers have gone and built track homes into the foothills and in some cases in the mountains themselves. This has caused an increase in exposure of wild life with various new communities where coyotes, mountain lions, bears, and other wildlife roam, as it is traditionally their home territory that has been invaded so a few people can reap monetary rewards for endangering both the humans, their pets, and the wildlife of the area. The Los Angeles and San Bernardino mountains had traditionally been used by fur trappers going back in historic record in the late 1700s, and we see Kentucky and Tennessee trappers in those mountains in the early 1800s as mentioned by Richard Dana in his work, "Two years before the mast."

The hunting of the predatory animals is to keep down their threat to communities and other wild life in the areas. We do have wild burros in the Black mountains mostly, but there are other animal populations, besides those on the ranches. Are writer in Utah does not know why the state does this as a sporting event. It is to raise money for state game workers salaries to keep taxes down.

On the dogs, yes we can see that many owners take it for granted that their animals will return after be let out to roam the streets. It is sad that many people donate a lot of money to organizations that provide animals for "adoptions," where as these organizations travel to Asia, Indonesia, Europe, Africa, Central and South America to gather dogs to sell here in the United States, just to have them wind up in shelters and put to sleep because there are too many of them running around wild because of careless owners. It is like also the people that pay animal rights groups to protect animals, yet we see these groups spending quite a lot of money making movies to show people animals that are being abused or killed by the filmmakers that get the money to make them.

In college, I had a department head talk about a series of films shown in classes where animals being killed, yet in reality not for food, or clothing, much like film clips for the news programs that we see, there are fees and licenses that are paid for these animals before they appear on the video being hunted, abused or killed.

Coyotes are not far from us, or the wolves or cougars. So far they are not roaming the streets of Kingman looking for those stay pets yet. If the population is not kept down they will drastically bring down the population of other animals wild or domestic. Though there are other considerations.

I am reminded of a young girl in California that thought that wild horses should not be trapped and taken to slaughterhouses, as being inhumane, and then after laws were passed and people put out of work, hundreds of horses began to die slow deaths from starvation from over population every year. Not all animals can be pets. Not all people can be pet owners. Wild predatory animals are not pets.