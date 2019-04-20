Culvert work will finish next week
KINGMAN – Stockton Hill Road project crews will work on curb and sidewalk replacements at the culvert crossing on the west side of the road south of Hillcrest Drive starting this week.
Small areas of traffic control will be in place around the work zones and the culvert work should be completed next week.
The City is still waiting for regulatory approval from the state to perform the final tie-ins to the new waterline. The tie-ins will commence at night once the City has approval.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
