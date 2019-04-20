OFFERS
DEA arrests Arizona man for selling lethal fentanyl dose

Similar to the photo above, the Drug Enforcement Administration says it has arrested a man on federal charges tied to the sale of a lethal dose of fentanyl. (U.S. Department of the Interior photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: April 20, 2019 7:24 p.m.

PHOENIX (AP) – The Drug Enforcement Administration says it has arrested a man on federal charges tied to the sale of a lethal dose of fentanyl.

DEA Special Agent in Charge Doug Coleman says Joshua Fassett, a 35-year old from Tempe, was taken into custody on Wednesday.

The agency announced Friday that a federal grand jury indicted Fassett on April 10.

Fassett's indictment and arrest were the result of a DEA investigation into the overdose death of a 24-year old man on May 1, 2017.

The DEA in Arizona has an initiative to review overdose fatalities in an effort to bring federal charges against street dealers who supply drugs that result in death.

