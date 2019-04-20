Easter is more than just colorful eggs

For many, Easter is the day to get together with family and celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. For others, it’s time to spend time with one another to look for Easter eggs and take photos with the Easter Bunny.

But in the end, it’s still a day families all over get together to spend time with loved ones.

Many families were at Centennial Park Saturday morning to gather all the eggs the Kingman Venture Club and City of Kingman Parks and Recreation department (or the Easter bunny) had laid out for children and families to collect.

Children of all ages swarmed the baseball fields to pick up the eggs, after five minutes, there was not one left on the grass. The eggs contained treasures inside like candy or tickets to claim a prize. Children were able to win Easter baskets or stuffed animals.

After the children have had some fun, their parents or guardians make sure that they don’t forget what the meaning of Easter is.

Jenifer Mota brought out her two children for the egg adventure where they both collected over 20 eggs. Besides the children picking up the colorful eggs, the holiday for her family means coming together

“It’s a day to share and for the kids to enjoy,” she said.

Sunday her family plans to get together and enjoy each other’s company because it’s the most important thing right now, Mota said.

Families also take the time to teach children about the religious side of Easter. Jeremy Curtis has been bringing his children to the Easter egg hunt for four years, but makes sure to let his children know that Easter is about Jesus.

“We try to teach them the true meaning of Easter and what it is,” Curtis said. “We just talked about it last night about Jesus, why we have Easter and what Passover is.”

At the end it’s also about spending time with family, going to church and enjoying a nice dinner.

Families in Kingman and throughout the world will celebrate Easter with families and loved ones. Governor Doug Ducey released a statement to wish families across the state of Arizona a “joyful” Easter.

“The Easter and Passover season is a time of rejuvenation and joy; a time to celebrate the triumph of good in our world and look with hope toward new beginnings,” Ducey said. “As Arizonans celebrate with family and loved ones, I encourage all of us to remember the brave men and women serving our country at home and abroad. May God Bless them and keep them safe as they carry out their duties.”

Families that don’t have plans for Easter can go at 9 a.m., 10:20 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. to Central Church, 112 Fourth St., for a free event with an Easter egg hunt, cotton candy, Easter egg drop, hotdogs, bounce houses, family photos and more.

Homeless veterans and civilians in the area can go from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. to Thunder-Rode Motorcycle, 102 E. Beale St. for an Easter breakfast with food, drinks, an Easter egg hunt for children and more.