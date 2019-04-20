OFFERS
Former WAVE business manager enters plea agreement

Deborah Long

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: April 20, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – Deborah Sue Long, a former business manager at the Western Arizona Vocational Education District, has entered a plea agreement in relation to charges of theft and fraudulent schemes and artifices.

The state alleged that between 2011 and 2016 Long used her business manager position at WAVE to write checks to herself in an amount between $4,000 and $25,000. Charges associated with that case are fraudulent schemes and artifices as a Class 2 felony and theft as a Class 3 felony.

Long was in court for two cases, the plea agreements for which were similar and therefore combined by Judge Derek Carlisle. Prosecuting attorney Rod Albright said that Long, while working as a bank teller, received a credit card from a woman who was getting a new card and wanted her old one canceled. Long kept the old card and used it to spend more than $6,000. Long pleaded guilty to one count of theft as a class 3 felony for that charge.

Long faces between two and 8 ¾ years in prison for both cases, but Judge Carlisle said those terms would run concurrent. If Long pays the full restitution amount required by the state for the fraudulent schemes charge, $139,284, her prison term will be capped at 3 ½ years. She also loses membership interests in the Arizona State Retirement System.

The judge accepted Long’s guilty pleas. Her judgement and sentencing is set for 2 p.m. May 24.

