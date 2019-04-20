OFFERS
Kingmanite now a South Dakota State University alumna

In this 2014 file photo, Kristen Elizabeth Akers, left, shows off a catfish that she caught. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: April 20, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – South Dakota State University released names of Arizona students who completed their degree in fall 2018. One of the students is a fellow Kingmanite.

Kristen Elizabeth Akers received a Bachelor of Science from the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences. She completed all the requirements for a degree and has been verified by the college.

Information provided by South Dakota State University

