Letter | RE: Lawmakers seek to keep landlord-tenant regulations at state level
Farnsworth statements are ludicrous. Every landlord should be required to insure that every authorized tenant to have basic health and safety conditions like sufficient hot water, clean water, cooling in summer, heating in winter, ability to feel reasonably safe in their rental unit, safe walkways, timely scheduled repairs etc. My additional suggestion is that tenants also share in some of the responsibility, such as, making timely rental payments, appropriate supervision of their children and guests, being respectful to their neighbors regarding noise, parking, etc.
