OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, April 21
Weather  61.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Frances Waneta White

Frances Waneta White

Frances Waneta White

Originally Published: April 20, 2019 7:29 p.m.

Frances Waneta White, 84, formerly of Kingman, Arizona, passed away peacefully while attended by family April 9, 2019.

She was preceded in death by husbands; Frank “Peanut” Sharp of Cambridge City, Indiana, and Samuel White of Knightstown, Indiana. Survivors include sons; Douglas Sharp, Brownsburg, Indian, and Daniel Sharp, Cambridge City, Indiana, brothers; Les Harvey and Ron Harvey of Kingman, Arizona, Larry Harvey of Warner Robins, Georgia, sister; Carolyn Doty, Pershing, Indiana, grandchildren; Megan Mountain, Knoxville, Tennessee, and Shannon Herman Indianapolis, Indiana, and great-granddaughter; Kennedy Herman of Indianapolis, Indiana.

A private family service was held.

Waneta was a 1952 graduate of Lincoln High School, Cambridge City, Indiana, and was active in social and community pursuits such as cheerleading, an active member of the PSI IOTA XI high school sorority, and was crowned queen at the 1952 Lincoln High School Junior/Senior Prom. PSI IOTA XI is dedicated to service to the community through dedication of personal time, participation in community fundraisers, and working cooperatively within the community. Throughout her life Waneta was dedicated to the PSI IOTA XI principles and served as the 1974 manager of the Wayne County, Indiana United Way fundraising effort, and in 1975 was sworn in as the first female trustee of the Cambridge City, Indiana Town Board.

In later years, Waneta volunteered in support of the American Legion chapter in Richmond Indiana, the Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter in Knightstown, Indiana, and volunteered thousands of hours at Kingman, Arizona’s Senior Citizen Center and historic Powerhouse Welcome Center and Route 66 Museum.

Waneta was a successful business entrepreneur for many years and operated a coin laundry in Hagerstown, Indiana, Bottle Shop in Centerville Indiana, Plaza Liquors in Richmond, Indiana, and other local business endeavors.

Waneta loved to cook, read, dance, play cards, and enjoyed the opportunities she had traveling with her children and siblings. Waneta was always the happiest when she was surrounded by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchild, and her extended family and friends. She will always be remembered for her smile, warmth, energy, love of life and dedication to her family.

She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her. 

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Anniversaries: Les & Dianna Harvey
Obituary: Alice Bickel
Obituary | Kathryne Frances (Casson) De Shields (May 12, 1919)
Frances Hays
Sandra Koch

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News