Obituary | Frances Waneta White

Frances Waneta White, 84, formerly of Kingman, Arizona, passed away peacefully while attended by family April 9, 2019.

She was preceded in death by husbands; Frank “Peanut” Sharp of Cambridge City, Indiana, and Samuel White of Knightstown, Indiana. Survivors include sons; Douglas Sharp, Brownsburg, Indian, and Daniel Sharp, Cambridge City, Indiana, brothers; Les Harvey and Ron Harvey of Kingman, Arizona, Larry Harvey of Warner Robins, Georgia, sister; Carolyn Doty, Pershing, Indiana, grandchildren; Megan Mountain, Knoxville, Tennessee, and Shannon Herman Indianapolis, Indiana, and great-granddaughter; Kennedy Herman of Indianapolis, Indiana.

A private family service was held.

Waneta was a 1952 graduate of Lincoln High School, Cambridge City, Indiana, and was active in social and community pursuits such as cheerleading, an active member of the PSI IOTA XI high school sorority, and was crowned queen at the 1952 Lincoln High School Junior/Senior Prom. PSI IOTA XI is dedicated to service to the community through dedication of personal time, participation in community fundraisers, and working cooperatively within the community. Throughout her life Waneta was dedicated to the PSI IOTA XI principles and served as the 1974 manager of the Wayne County, Indiana United Way fundraising effort, and in 1975 was sworn in as the first female trustee of the Cambridge City, Indiana Town Board.

In later years, Waneta volunteered in support of the American Legion chapter in Richmond Indiana, the Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter in Knightstown, Indiana, and volunteered thousands of hours at Kingman, Arizona’s Senior Citizen Center and historic Powerhouse Welcome Center and Route 66 Museum.

Waneta was a successful business entrepreneur for many years and operated a coin laundry in Hagerstown, Indiana, Bottle Shop in Centerville Indiana, Plaza Liquors in Richmond, Indiana, and other local business endeavors.

Waneta loved to cook, read, dance, play cards, and enjoyed the opportunities she had traveling with her children and siblings. Waneta was always the happiest when she was surrounded by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchild, and her extended family and friends. She will always be remembered for her smile, warmth, energy, love of life and dedication to her family.

She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.