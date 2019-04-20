OFFERS
Obituary | Lonnie Jean Burch (Chigger) Born Oct. 14, 1943

Lonnie Jean Burch (Chigger)

Lonnie Jean Burch (Chigger)

Originally Published: April 20, 2019 7:30 p.m.

Lonnie Burch of Kingman, Arizona went home to be with our Lord Jesus on April 4, 2019. Lonnie was a born-again believer and he loved the Lord with all his heart! He preferred to be called Chigger and he was a cowboy at heart.

He is survived by his wife; Jennifer, his son; Michael, his daughter; Kimberly and five grandchildren; Corrine, Katelyn, Michael, Mathew and Mark.

Chigger enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1962 and served proudly during the Bay of Pigs and Vietnam War.

Chigger came to Arizona in 1996 and quickly fell in love with the mountains and the sunrises, so he made Arizona his home. Chigger performed in western shootouts across Nevada and Arizona. Chigger brought the old west back! He loved to make people laugh and he rarely had a serious moment in life.

He will be laid to rest at 11:20 a.m. May 24 at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr., Boulder City, Nevada.

On May 25, there will be a tribute by the High Desert Drifters to their dear friend and partner in crime, Chigger Burch, located in Chloride, Arizona at High Noon. There will be a reception to follow for friends and family.

