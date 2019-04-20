OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, April 21
Weather  61.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rants & Raves | April 21, 2019

Originally Published: April 20, 2019 7:27 p.m.

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Mayor Pete and the crack-up of Christianity: If you want anything to succeed in today’s world you have to be inclusive. The hierarchy of the Christian world needs to re-examine their beliefs and adjust. What would Jesus do?

Police seized and returned guns to man who commits 4 murders: This was a tragedy that was totally avoidable with responsible fair regulations and laws. But the freedom to kill others seems to override the freedom to not be murdered in the eyes of some lawmakers. So sorry for the family.

ASU climate change letter: Another week and another letter from an ASU student on climate change. Try researching all of the data on climate change instead of just repeating the words from your liberal teachers! There is another side.

Cigarette butts: Thanks to Mr. Plombe for addressing the smoking/cigarette butts pollution and littering that detracts from Kingman’s quality of life. It is unfortunate that so many selfish folks think it OK to toss their cigarette butts anywhere they choose.

Key takeaways from Robert Mueller’s Russia report: One report down and about fourteen more to go. Trump needs to wear his big boy pants for the rest of the report summaries he has to face. No wrong doings indeed!

Key takeaways from Robert Mueller’s Russia report: And yet, Trump has accomplished more in two years than any other POTUS. As Trump allowed the investigation to go on, Hillary (in advance) destroyed 33,000 e-mails, smashed her hand held devices, used bleach bit, lied and lied. STAY TUNED!

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Rants and Raves | December 14, 2018
Rants and Raves | April 12, 2019
Rants and Raves October 12, 2018
Rants and Raves | April 4, 2019
Key takeaways from Robert Mueller’s Russia report

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
24
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
24
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
26
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News