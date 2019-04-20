Rants & Raves | April 21, 2019

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Mayor Pete and the crack-up of Christianity: If you want anything to succeed in today’s world you have to be inclusive. The hierarchy of the Christian world needs to re-examine their beliefs and adjust. What would Jesus do?

Police seized and returned guns to man who commits 4 murders: This was a tragedy that was totally avoidable with responsible fair regulations and laws. But the freedom to kill others seems to override the freedom to not be murdered in the eyes of some lawmakers. So sorry for the family.

ASU climate change letter: Another week and another letter from an ASU student on climate change. Try researching all of the data on climate change instead of just repeating the words from your liberal teachers! There is another side.

Cigarette butts: Thanks to Mr. Plombe for addressing the smoking/cigarette butts pollution and littering that detracts from Kingman’s quality of life. It is unfortunate that so many selfish folks think it OK to toss their cigarette butts anywhere they choose.

Key takeaways from Robert Mueller’s Russia report: One report down and about fourteen more to go. Trump needs to wear his big boy pants for the rest of the report summaries he has to face. No wrong doings indeed!

Key takeaways from Robert Mueller’s Russia report: And yet, Trump has accomplished more in two years than any other POTUS. As Trump allowed the investigation to go on, Hillary (in advance) destroyed 33,000 e-mails, smashed her hand held devices, used bleach bit, lied and lied. STAY TUNED!