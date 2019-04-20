Things to do | April 21-28
EASTER, TODAY
Free Easter breakfast for homeless
8 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Thunder-Rode, 102 E. Beale St.
Thunder-Rode Motorcycle will be hosting an Easter breakfast for Kingman’s homeless veterans and civilians on Easter Sunday.
FRIDAY
Movie night
6 p.m. at Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. Featured movie is “All the King’s Men 1949” snacks, drinks and popcorn available, $2 donation. 928-757-2778.
SATURDAY
KHAC Sock Hop
1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. Music by Moonlight Savoy, $5 per person, food. 928-757-2778.
Daddy daughter dance
6 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Central Commercial building, 112 N. Fourth St. Kingman Rotary club is hosting the event with music, dancing, crafts, activities and games. Bill Wales 619-203-7462.
Kingman Kut-Ups Square Dance
7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. Jean Wruck 928-303-0431.
SUNDAY
Sounds of Kingman-Concert in the Park
4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St. Free concert in the park by “Galaxy,” a band blended of rhythm, blues, folk, country and rock. Robin Gordon 928-715-0288.
- Mohave 911
- 5 inmates treated for drug overdose Tuesday
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Laughlin River Regatta canceled
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Laughlin River Regatta cancellation sparks Parker Tube Float interest
- Obituary
- Anonymous tip leads MCSO to cow shooter
- Beware the rattle: Rattlesnakes are awake, hungry and ready to defend their territory
- Update: Sheriff suspends normal jail operations after 5 inmate overdoses
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- Mohave 911
- Laughlin River Regatta canceled
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- MAGNET, MCSO seize nearly 1 pound of meth, 2 people arrested and 1 at large
- Kingman pair arrested with 4 pounds of meth worth $180,000
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
24
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
24
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
26
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*