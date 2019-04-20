OFFERS
Things to do | April 21-28

Mark and Marilyn make up the musical duo Galaxy that will play the final Sounds of Kingman concert at Metcalfe Park at 4 p.m. Sunday. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Originally Published: April 20, 2019 7:30 p.m.

EASTER, TODAY

Free Easter breakfast for homeless

8 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Thunder-Rode, 102 E. Beale St.

Thunder-Rode Motorcycle will be hosting an Easter breakfast for Kingman’s homeless veterans and civilians on Easter Sunday.

FRIDAY

Movie night

6 p.m. at Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. Featured movie is “All the King’s Men 1949” snacks, drinks and popcorn available, $2 donation. 928-757-2778.

SATURDAY

KHAC Sock Hop

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. Music by Moonlight Savoy, $5 per person, food. 928-757-2778.

Daddy daughter dance

6 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Central Commercial building, 112 N. Fourth St. Kingman Rotary club is hosting the event with music, dancing, crafts, activities and games. Bill Wales 619-203-7462.

Kingman Kut-Ups Square Dance

7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. Jean Wruck 928-303-0431.

SUNDAY

Sounds of Kingman-Concert in the Park

4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St. Free concert in the park by “Galaxy,” a band blended of rhythm, blues, folk, country and rock. Robin Gordon 928-715-0288.

