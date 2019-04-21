AZ politicians react to Mueller’s report on Russian interference

KINGMAN – Just like Washington, D.C., Arizona politicians are divided in their interpretation of the Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report. Its heavily redacted version was published Wednesday, April 18, as an attempt to conclude the two-year-long investigation into President Trump and Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The report consists of 448 pages in two volumes – one devoted to the problem of collusion, the second to the issue of presidential obstruction. It doesn’t seem that reading it has changed anyone’s mind.

“For two years Democrats and Fake News media mislead the American people with countless attacks on Donald Trump,” tweeted Republican Representative Paul Gosar, one of the president’s biggest defenders in Arizona politics. “Today, we once again can confirm that there is STILL no obstruction and STILL no collusion.”

The above comment contradicts the report itself. A careful read proves that the reporting job done in the first years of Trump’s presidency was accurate, verifying details, people and places.

Mueller and his team state that behavior of Trump and his campaign was disturbing, and the president is not exonerated, “while this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

At the same time, Mueller seems to agree with Attorney General William Barr that the Department of Justice simply can’t prosecute an acting president.

Senator Martha McSally tweeted that she is “grateful for the utmost professionalism and diligence displayed by Attorney General Barr to release as much of the report as transparently as possible.”

At the same time, she added: “What is clear is that the Russians sought to influence the 2016 election and sow discord in our country.”

And Republican Party of Arizona Chair Kelli Ward let her party’s views be known with a statement she released Thursday afternoon.

“The radical Left has shown repeatedly they will go to whatever lengths to undermine our duly-elected President, including launching investigations into his personal finances, leaking classified information, and even pursuing impeachment,” said Ward in the statement. “It’s time for Democrats to move on, accept the findings of the report, and start working for the American people instead of fantasizing over baseless accusations.”

The Democrats don’t appear to be taking Ward’s advice. Washington Democrats have already issued a subpoena for the entire Mueller report without redactions and have invited the Special Counsel to appear on Capitol Hill on May 23.