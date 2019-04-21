OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, April 22
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dear Abby | Annual trip loses luster after friends grow apart

mugshot photo
By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: April 21, 2019 7:25 p.m.

Dear Abby: A close friend and I usually take a girls’ trip once a year – a long weekend at the same place. We drive there because it’s close to where we live. She has asked me again this year about going.

I don’t feel like doing it for many reasons. She spends a lot of time on her phone, texting or playing on apps, when we should be socializing. I like to relax and have a couple of drinks when I’m on vacation; she doesn’t drink. Our taste in restaurants and food is completely different, plus she’s on a tight budget and can’t afford to spend like I can. (I usually cover the cost of our stay in a condo.) She’s also negative and enjoys feeling sorry for herself, while I prefer looking on the bright side of things.

I don’t mind spending an evening with her, but that’s it. She hates her job, complains about financial problems and taking care of her parents, and her marriage isn’t the best – but she does have a big heart. I would rather save my vacation days from work and stay home with my husband and animals.

I take multiple vacations year round; she does not. I almost feel obligated to go. I’m afraid I’ll hurt her feelings if I tell her I don’t want to do it anymore. I can’t use work, money or the place being occupied as an excuse. What should I do? – Staycation Instead

Dear Staycation: Frankly, if you can tolerate this woman’s company for one evening only, your friendship may have gone from hot to temperate. Traditions don’t necessarily last forever, and it may be time to make a change.

Tell her that this year you would love to spend an evening with her, but you prefer to stay quietly at home with your husband rather than take the long weekend trip. Be as diplomatic as possible and tell her you know she’s carrying a lot on her shoulders, but the only person who can “fix” the things that stress her out or make her unhappy is her – by talking with someone who is better qualified than you are to listen and advise her.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby: Relative gladly funds niece’s insurance, but not vacations
Dear Abby | Wife’s attraction to woman throws life into confusion
Dear Abby | Stick-in-the-mud husband is a weekend party pooper
Dear Abby | Boyfriend’s chronic conditions prompt partner to weigh options
Dear Abby | New mother can’t let go of story of baby’s death

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
24
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
24
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
26
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News