Earth Day 2019: Protect Our Species

While getting out of the home and immersing oneself in nature is a fine way to spend Earth Day 2019, it’s important to remember that this annual event is one of action where people around the world band together to spotlight the environment and the issues it faces.

Today, Monday, April 22, is the 49th annual Earth Day. Years past have seen Earth Day call attention to various environmental issues through themes such as Environmental and Climate Literacy in 2017 and Trees for the Earth in 2016. This year’s theme is Protect Our Species.

“The unprecedented global destruction and rapid reduction of plant and wildlife populations are directly linked to causes driven by human activity: climate change, deforestation, habitat loss, trafficking and poaching, unsustainable agriculture, pollution and pesticides to name a few,” says www.earthday.org on its website. “The impacts are far reaching.”

And so Earth Day Network is calling people to act on the issue by joining its Protect Our Species campaign. According to an Earth Day Network press release, the effort aims to educate and raise awareness about the rate of extinction of millions of species and the causes and consequences of that occurrence.

Protect Our Species also seeks to achieve major policy victories that protect broad groups of species, build a global movement that embraces nature and its values, and encourage individual action.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, there are 43 animal species in Arizona that are either endangered or threatened. That includes the black-footed ferret, the Mexican spotted owl and the Yaqui catfish just to name a few. There are also 21 plants listed as endangered or threatened.

Those looking for direction regarding how they can get involved can go to www.earthday.org, click on “Resources” and then go to the Protect Our Species Primer and Action Toolkit. It has information dealing with species in need of protection and ways to minimize the disturbance of animals.

“A vast number of animals and plants have gone extinct in recent centuries due to human activity, especially since the industrial revolution,” the toolkit notes. “Many others are in serious decline and threatened with extinction, which affects genetic variation and biodiversity, among other issues.”

The kit notes that the number of land animals has fallen by 40 percent since 1970, as have marine animal populations. Forty percent of the world’s bird species are in decline, and animal populations in freshwater ecosystems have dropped by 75% since 1970.

“It is estimated that humans have impacted 83% of Earth’s land surface, which has affected many ecosystems as well as the range in which specific species of wildlife used to exist,” Earth Day Network writes.

In the busy world of today, it can be hard to find the time to care about issues not personal or right in front of one’s face. However, protecting species and their ecosystems have far-reaching impacts.



“Every species has a specific role in its ecosystem,” the toolkit notes. “If the population of one species declines, it will no longer be able to perform its role and others in the ecosystem will be harmed as well. For this reason, we can’t truly protect any one species without protecting all of the others.”

Here are some quick tips from Earth Day Network for how to make a difference: Promote sustainable development; reduce overall consumption by choosing products with ecolabels and buying food from farmers with proper practices toward wildlife; reduce energy usage by replacing incandescent bulbs with CFLs or LEDs; and reduce water consumption. There are many more ways to get involved.

“We are all living things trying to survive together on the one planet we have,” says Earth Day Network. “It is up to us to find a way to coexist in harmony with all other species, regardless of what they are.”