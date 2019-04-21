Home and Garden Business expo fun for the whole family

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Fairgrounds had a busy weekend with the Home and Garden Business Expo in town. The expo had various vendors for families that are looking to upgrade their home with a new spa pool, couch, and mattress or wall décor.

But home furniture and accessories weren’t the only thing available for the public eye. There were jewelry, honey, baked goods and beef jerky vendors. Organizations like the Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation, Cerbat Garden Club and other community organizations took part of the expo.

The expo was three days long from Thursday to Saturday with carnival rides, live music and fire extinguisher demonstrations from Kingman Fire Department outside the fairgrounds for families to enjoy.