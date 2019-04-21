Horoscopes | April 22, 2019

Birthdays: Amber Heard, 33; Sherri Shepherd, 52; Jeffrey Dean Morgan, 53; Jack Nicholson, 82.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look at what you have, what you can do without and where best to invest. Try something new, or use your skills differently to encourage personal growth.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Consider how best to utilize your talents. Take care of red-tape issues before you start something new.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put more energy into doing your best and helping those who are truly in need. The satisfaction you get from sharing your time and making someone happy will result in an unexpected opportunity as well as praise from someone you love.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Do whatever it takes to stay on top of your responsibilities, even if someone is interfering or playing mind games with you. Doing your best will result in an unexpected change and the support of someone you least expect.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Information will make the difference between success and failure. Listen, and you will gain insight into future trends.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change in the way things are done will set you on a new path. Don’t get flustered or upset with what transpires.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A break will do you good. A business trip that also includes some downtime will bring you closer to the people who can influence your future.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Embrace change and make it work for you. Don’t let anyone tempt you into something you know isn’t going to help you reach your goal.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Truth and loyalty matter. Don’t make excuses for someone else’s behavior.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If you choose to help someone, set boundaries and make it clear that you expect him or her to contribute as well. A joint effort will be far more affective as well as keep your friendship intact.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make changes at home or to the way you live, handle your finances or take care of your health. Putting together a daily routine and sticking to it will ease stress and lead to success.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Tread carefully when dealing with friends, relatives and colleagues. If someone asks for too much, set the record straight and offer only what you feel is fair.