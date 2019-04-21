OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, April 22
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Jeremiah Grant Peacey declines plea offers

In this July 2018 file photo, Jeremiah Grant Peacey, background, watches authorities leave his property July 17. Peacey has been accused of taking a suitcase containing about $170,000. In June, a Valle Vista woman reported leaving the cash-filled suitcase on the bottom of a shopping cart at Walmart. (Daily Miner file photo)

In this July 2018 file photo, Jeremiah Grant Peacey, background, watches authorities leave his property July 17. Peacey has been accused of taking a suitcase containing about $170,000. In June, a Valle Vista woman reported leaving the cash-filled suitcase on the bottom of a shopping cart at Walmart. (Daily Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: April 21, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – Jeremiah Grant Peacey, who is facing charges for allegedly taking a $170,000-filled suitcase at Walmart, declined to enter plea deals offered by the prosecution at a settlement conference Wednesday.

Peacey is charged with theft as a Class 2 felony and trafficking in stolen property as a Class 2 felony. The trafficking in stolen property charge is in relation to Peacey allegedly using stolen funds to secure his bail, explained prosecutor Amy Gardner.

A Valle Vista woman reported leaving a cash-filled suitcase, which she said contained about $170,000, at Walmart on June 5. According to police reports, she took the suitcase into the store with her and left it on the bottom of a shopping cart, not realizing she’d forgotten it until she returned home.

The woman told The Daily Miner she was carrying the money with her because she had just sold her Texas home and business and feared someone tried to break into her home to steal the money.

If convicted, Peacey would have to go to prison for between three and 12 ½ years for a Class 2 felony. Judge Billy Sipe said that while he is not the assigned judge on the case, he would be inclined to run the sentences concurrently should Peacey be found guilty of both.

The state provided Peacey with two plea offers on Wednesday. The first would see the defendant plead guilty to both charges and serve between five and 12 years in prison. The judge said it wouldn’t make much sense to enter that plea offer as it would see Peacey serve similar time to what he would serve if found guilty at trial.

The alternate offer would require Peacey to pay at least $120,000 in restitution. He could then receive probation or be sentenced to prison between three and seven years. About $63,200 has been recovered, which means Peacey would still owe about $56,800.

However, Peacey said he is unable to pay the restitution. He has a final management conference at 9 a.m. June 7. His trial is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. June 24 before Judge Derek Carlisle.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Man arrested in $170,000 Walmart case appears in court
Man charged in $170,000 suitcase caper taken into custody
Suspect in Walmart cash in luggage case facing charge carrying a mandatory prison sentence
Investigation continues into alleged cash-filled suitcase theft
Representation for suspect in Walmart suitcase incident withdraws

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
24
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
24
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
26
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News