Jeremiah Grant Peacey declines plea offers

KINGMAN – Jeremiah Grant Peacey, who is facing charges for allegedly taking a $170,000-filled suitcase at Walmart, declined to enter plea deals offered by the prosecution at a settlement conference Wednesday.

Peacey is charged with theft as a Class 2 felony and trafficking in stolen property as a Class 2 felony. The trafficking in stolen property charge is in relation to Peacey allegedly using stolen funds to secure his bail, explained prosecutor Amy Gardner.

A Valle Vista woman reported leaving a cash-filled suitcase, which she said contained about $170,000, at Walmart on June 5. According to police reports, she took the suitcase into the store with her and left it on the bottom of a shopping cart, not realizing she’d forgotten it until she returned home.

The woman told The Daily Miner she was carrying the money with her because she had just sold her Texas home and business and feared someone tried to break into her home to steal the money.

If convicted, Peacey would have to go to prison for between three and 12 ½ years for a Class 2 felony. Judge Billy Sipe said that while he is not the assigned judge on the case, he would be inclined to run the sentences concurrently should Peacey be found guilty of both.

The state provided Peacey with two plea offers on Wednesday. The first would see the defendant plead guilty to both charges and serve between five and 12 years in prison. The judge said it wouldn’t make much sense to enter that plea offer as it would see Peacey serve similar time to what he would serve if found guilty at trial.

The alternate offer would require Peacey to pay at least $120,000 in restitution. He could then receive probation or be sentenced to prison between three and seven years. About $63,200 has been recovered, which means Peacey would still owe about $56,800.

However, Peacey said he is unable to pay the restitution. He has a final management conference at 9 a.m. June 7. His trial is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. June 24 before Judge Derek Carlisle.