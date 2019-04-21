Kingman Street Drags returning in October

KINGMAN – The Kingman Streets Drags are returning in October 2019, and Kingman Police Department Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper provided Council with an event update at last week’s meeting.

Cooper said the event is scheduled for Oct. 25, 26 and 27, and that an impressive turnout is expected. The City has been meeting with stakeholders since October.



“There’s going to be a significant closure, the street drag is scheduled to take place on Route 66, basically from in front of the police department all the way down to where fairgrounds intersects with Andy Devine Avenue,” the deputy chief said. “They’re expecting over 15,000 spectators and they’re expecting over 300 participants.”

Cooper explained that City staff has been coordinating the closure with the Department of Public Safety and the Arizona Department of Transportation. He said the closure is doable, but consists of a lot of moving pieces.

While the event is scheduled for Oct. 25, 26 and 27, Cooper noted closures and restrictions will be in place a week before the event and removed about a week after the event.

“We’re going to require them to have security, we’re also going to ask them to fund our officers, which is going to be a sergeant and three officers, for safety,” Cooper said. “They’re expecting 15,000, and from all reports, it could be exceeding that.”