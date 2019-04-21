‘La Llorona’ excellent for those looking for a good scare

“The Curse of La Llorona” intends to immerse viewers in a murky underworld and drown them in trepidation and dread. Instead, audiences receive a rearrangement of “The Nun” and “Momma” lavished with a stunning female-led, Latinx cast that suffers from anemic spirituality and the conversion of a culturally complex folk tale to rudimentary movie-making capitalism. Somehow this is supposed to fit in "The Conjuring" universe.

Anna (Linda Cardellini) is a recently widowed mother of two children – 11-ish year old son, Chris, and 9-ish year old daughter, Samantha. She neatly folds a necklace with a St. Michael medal into a wooden box to alert viewers that she will not be seduced by the protective beliefs of religion to aid with the death of her husband, who was a police officer – a protector. At work, Anna loses part of her child protective services caseload to a younger social worker who compensates for Anna’s frequent tardiness. Anna manages to salvage one case: A mother (Patricia Velasquez) with two young boys, who Anna finds locked in a padlocked closet. Springing to action and not pressing the frightened boys for full explanations, the boys are placed in a doomed situation of false protection. Their grieving mother prays for La Llorona to take Anna’s children as her revenge.



Many in the Latin community rejoice that the film finally brings one of Mexico’s well-known entities to the big screen. Others are dismayed that the story has been watered down to fit within Anglo-commercialized constraints. Both are correct. There are many love notes to the folk tale of the Weeping Woman and a respect for the material from the actors and director, Michael Chaves. Many of the cast members expressed their regard for the entity and did not take the story lightly. There are many variations of the tale but all involve the dismayed mother either drowning her children or the children are drowned accidentally. She is doomed to mourn them for eternity and looks for children to replace them. There have been sightings of La Llorona and she is attributed to missing children. Raymond Cruz, who plays the curandero – a traditional healer – brought his own sacred items to the set to ensure the entity received proper consideration.

With so many shared experiences on set, the cast cohesion is tremendous but the exemplary component is the child acting. The children portray a dynamic range of emotions in single scenes which are often shared in silence. Anna’s children, played by Roman Christou and Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen are convincing as siblings who don’t want to burden their mom with their experiences with the apparition. The two try to lean on each other but are ill-equipped to battle the ancient.



Chaves’ acclaimed super short film, “The Maiden” exemplifies his talents: He uses articulate, tilting angles that morph simple items like mirrors, floors, windows and chairs into fully constructed features of the scene. While he uses jump scares, they aren't what the audience will expect. He is also adept at creating a story about a character’s personality or desires from daily activities. In “La Llorona,” Chaves is able to tease out those elements and build sympathy for Anna’s plight as a new single-mom who is trying to hold the pieces of her life together. However, the trite convention that Anna is not Latina, does not know the history of the entity and must track down a priest and a curandero to help rid her of the spirit’s torment is so overplayed that it’s insulting to watch it unfold with such an important story. What would have been frightening: If Anna did know the stories and was fully prepared to battle this force but failed and called on other mothers to save her children. That would be a redemptive power over the essence of the sorrow of “La Llorona.”

Hard Core Horror Fans, who enjoy a film that guides contemplation to the possibility that the karmic residue of facts-that-are-stranger-than-fiction could creep into their lives, will not find satisfaction in this depth-skirting thriller. The film never taps into the primal fear that a young actor reveals wonderfully during a flashback in the film – the realization that your mother is going to kill you. “La Llorona” wandered aimlessly from the impact of that fear and trotted gleefully through the roses of film typicalis.



For you, this film earns 2 out of 5.

For Fans of Horror-Lite – those who enjoy a film with some backbone and logic but maintains a safe distance from threatening your psyche – may find this to be a well-developed story with the supernatural as an incidental moment in the family’s life. There are plenty of predictable moments but they unfold with a creativity that you really wish enveloped the entire film and not select moments. For you, this film earns 3 out of 5.

The film is outstanding for those who are frightened beyond their imagination. Marisol Ramirez receives full frontal attention as the iconic entity. She's nimble in the action sequences and is given a lot of on-screen time without cumbersome shadow play or obscure CGI. Overall, this film earns 4 out of 5.

