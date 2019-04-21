Learn to be fire proof at 2nd annual Hualapai Mountain Wildfire Safety Fair
MOHAVE – When it comes to protecting our Hualapai Mountains, there is never too much information to be had.
The second annual Hualapai Mountain Wildfire Safety Fair takes place from 10 a.m. – noon Saturday, May 4 at the Hualapai Mountain Resort, 4525 Hualapai Mountain Road.
The fair is open to all ages so be sure to make this a family event for a great day of education and fun. The Hualapai Mountain Lodge along with Mohave County Risk & Emergency Management and other public agencies will have booths and emergency vehicles on display.
Public education specialists will be on site providing information on wildfire safety and disaster preparedness, trail safety and off-road ATV use.
Much of the information will tie in with the Arizona Ready, Set, Go campaign to educate residents on wildfire mitigation measures and the importance of maintaining readiness to evacuate.
Questions can be directed to Mohave County Emergency Management Coordinator, Mike Browning at mike.browning@mohavecounty.us or by phone at 928-753-0739.
Information provided by Mohave County Risk and Emergency Management
- Mohave 911
- 5 inmates treated for drug overdose Tuesday
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Laughlin River Regatta canceled
- Anonymous tip leads MCSO to cow shooter
- Laughlin River Regatta cancellation sparks Parker Tube Float interest
- Update: Sheriff suspends normal jail operations after 5 inmate overdoses
- Beware the rattle: Rattlesnakes are awake, hungry and ready to defend their territory
- Obituary
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Mohave 911
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- Laughlin River Regatta canceled
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- MAGNET, MCSO seize nearly 1 pound of meth, 2 people arrested and 1 at large
- Kingman pair arrested with 4 pounds of meth worth $180,000
- Kingman man charged with felony child abuse
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
24
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
24
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
26
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*