Learn to be fire proof at 2nd annual Hualapai Mountain Wildfire Safety Fair

The second annual Hualapai Mountain Wildfire Safety Fair takes place from 10 a.m. – noon Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Hualapai Mountain Resort, 4525 Hualapai Mountain Road. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

The second annual Hualapai Mountain Wildfire Safety Fair takes place from 10 a.m. – noon Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Hualapai Mountain Resort, 4525 Hualapai Mountain Road. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: April 21, 2019 7:25 p.m.

MOHAVE – When it comes to protecting our Hualapai Mountains, there is never too much information to be had.

The second annual Hualapai Mountain Wildfire Safety Fair takes place from 10 a.m. – noon Saturday, May 4 at the Hualapai Mountain Resort, 4525 Hualapai Mountain Road.

The fair is open to all ages so be sure to make this a family event for a great day of education and fun. The Hualapai Mountain Lodge along with Mohave County Risk & Emergency Management and other public agencies will have booths and emergency vehicles on display.

Public education specialists will be on site providing information on wildfire safety and disaster preparedness, trail safety and off-road ATV use.

Much of the information will tie in with the Arizona Ready, Set, Go campaign to educate residents on wildfire mitigation measures and the importance of maintaining readiness to evacuate.

Questions can be directed to Mohave County Emergency Management Coordinator, Mike Browning at mike.browning@mohavecounty.us or by phone at 928-753-0739.

Information provided by Mohave County Risk and Emergency Management

