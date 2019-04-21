Letter | Thank you Kingman Daily Miner
Just a thank you for the policies the Kingman Daily Miner has adopted for our town. Not only do you give us the useful and interesting news (street work, closures, people rescued and/or captured), but you have so many articles of COMMUNITY interest that I’m always looking forward to seeing who/what new topic you’ve discovered about our community, as well.
Your reporters are doing a spectacular job! Thanks so much for satisfying the human interest questions we have about Kingman, as well as our more common curiosities. I feel that KDM is one of the most rounded newspapers I’ve ever had the pleasure of reading because it is concerned with the community as well, not just with “news.”
