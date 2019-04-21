OFFERS
Licenses and Permits | April 22, 2019

(Photo by Hubble Ray Smith/Daily Miner)

(Photo by Hubble Ray Smith/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: April 21, 2019 7:21 p.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending April 12:

Romar Electric: 16484 S. Loma Linda Ave., Yucca; power pole with 200 amp service.

Twin Rock Enterprises: Littlefield; concrete block wall.

Larry Phillips: Yucca; replace existing underground from 200 amp main panel to subpanels on garage, upgrade subpanels to 100 amp.

Jimmy Valadez: 2885 E. Thompson Ave., Kingman; reroof.

Truelove Plumbing: 3158 E. Packard Ave., Kingman; replace gas line from meter to single-family residence.

AZ Sommers: 9573 N. Tall Tree Drive, Kingman; HVAC.

Paramount Construction: 7808 E. Concho Drive, Kingman; install door in master bedroom.

Tyler Demko: 3560 E. Robin Lane, Kingman; electrical 200 amp.

Tri R Construction: Mohave Valley; demo al structures.

David Kelly: 7892 Mallard St., Mohave Valley; electrical reconnect.

