OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, April 22
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Meet and greet the candidates for MCC president

Mohave Community College is hosting its final four presidential candidates for a meet and greet Wednesday, April 24 and Thursday, April 25 at MCC-Neal campus, 1971 Jagerson Ave. (Photo by Tim Gardner/For the Daily Miner)

Mohave Community College is hosting its final four presidential candidates for a meet and greet Wednesday, April 24 and Thursday, April 25 at MCC-Neal campus, 1971 Jagerson Ave. (Photo by Tim Gardner/For the Daily Miner)

Originally Published: April 21, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College Board of Governors invites all college employees, students and community members to meet the four finalists for the next college president.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the four candidates Wednesday, April 24 and Thursday, April 25 MCC-Neal campus, 1971 Jagerson Ave. in building 200, room 240.

Community members can meet candidate Krista Johns from 11 a.m. – noon Wednesday, April 24 and from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. people can meet candidate Gregory Rogers.

The other two candidates will be available for questions on Thursday, April 25. Candidate Songie Adebiyi will be available from 11 a.m. to noon and candidate Stacy Steve Klippenstein from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Johns currently serves as the Guided Pathways Regional Coordinator for the Bay Area reporting to the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office. She also served as the Vice Chancellor for Educational Services and Student Success in the Chabot-Los Positas Community College District.

Rogers is currently the Director of Academic Analytics and Institutional Effectiveness at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona. From 2008 to 2016, he served as Vice President of Administrative Services and CIO at Glendale Community College. Prior to arriving in Arizona, Greg was the Vice President for Administration and Vice President for Information Technology Systems at Black Hawk College in Illinois.

Adebiyi, currently serves as Vice President of Student Development at South Suburban College in Illinois, a position she has held since 2006. She has also been an Associate Dean at South Suburban, responsible for federal grant projects and a variety of student training and services programs.

Klippestein, serves as the President of Miles Community College in Miles City, Montana, a position he has held since January 2014. He previously served as Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs at Montana State University in Billings and was the Director of University Housing and New Student programs at Central Washington University.

Those who are unable to attend the meetings in person can tune in via YouTube channel on MohaveCCVideos.

Information provided by Mohave Community College

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Finalists selected in Mohave Community College president search
MCC gets new boss
Four finalists for MCC's top slot to visit
MCC will benefit with Cundiff aboard
Klaas leads 'friend-raising' for college

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
24
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
24
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
26
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News