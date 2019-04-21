Meet and greet the candidates for MCC president

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College Board of Governors invites all college employees, students and community members to meet the four finalists for the next college president.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the four candidates Wednesday, April 24 and Thursday, April 25 MCC-Neal campus, 1971 Jagerson Ave. in building 200, room 240.

Community members can meet candidate Krista Johns from 11 a.m. – noon Wednesday, April 24 and from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. people can meet candidate Gregory Rogers.



The other two candidates will be available for questions on Thursday, April 25. Candidate Songie Adebiyi will be available from 11 a.m. to noon and candidate Stacy Steve Klippenstein from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Johns currently serves as the Guided Pathways Regional Coordinator for the Bay Area reporting to the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office. She also served as the Vice Chancellor for Educational Services and Student Success in the Chabot-Los Positas Community College District.

Rogers is currently the Director of Academic Analytics and Institutional Effectiveness at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona. From 2008 to 2016, he served as Vice President of Administrative Services and CIO at Glendale Community College. Prior to arriving in Arizona, Greg was the Vice President for Administration and Vice President for Information Technology Systems at Black Hawk College in Illinois.

Adebiyi, currently serves as Vice President of Student Development at South Suburban College in Illinois, a position she has held since 2006. She has also been an Associate Dean at South Suburban, responsible for federal grant projects and a variety of student training and services programs.



Klippestein, serves as the President of Miles Community College in Miles City, Montana, a position he has held since January 2014. He previously served as Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs at Montana State University in Billings and was the Director of University Housing and New Student programs at Central Washington University.

Those who are unable to attend the meetings in person can tune in via YouTube channel on MohaveCCVideos.

Information provided by Mohave Community College