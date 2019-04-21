OFFERS
Mohave County Treasurer opens temporary satellite offices in Havasu, Bullhead

Mohave County Treasurer Cindy Landa Cox

Mohave County Treasurer Cindy Landa Cox

Originally Published: April 21, 2019 7:23 p.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Satellite offices of the Mohave County Treasurer's office will open in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City from Thursday, April 25, through Wednesday, May 1.

Mohave County Treasurer Cindy Linda Cox announced the temporary openings as an effort to provide customer service to residents of the county's two largest communities.

The Havasu office is located in the Mohave County Complex at 2001 College Drive, while the Bullhead office is inside Mohave Electric Cooperative at 928 Hancock Road in Bullhead City. Both offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, closed for lunch between 1 and 2 p.m.

For information, call Landa Cox's office at 928-753-0737.

