Burros captured in Havasu up for BLM auction this week

Wild burros are captured in this 2011 photo during a U.S. Bureau of Land Management wild burro roundup. (Photo via Today’s News-Herald)

Originally Published: April 22, 2019 7:20 p.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Burros taken from around Lake Havasu City are available for adoption this week, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

The BLM’s Ridgecrest Regional Wild Horse and Burro Corrals is holding an open house and sale this Friday in Ridgecrest, California.

The adoption and sale is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, April 26. There will be 300 horses and burros available for adoption, and many of the animals at the corrals qualify for the BLM’s new Adoption Incentive Program.

The AIP program is part of the BLM’s efforts to confront a growing over-population of wild horses and burros on fragile rangelands and in off-range holding facilities, which cost taxpayers nearly $50 million every year to maintain.

The open house will feature gelded wild horses of all ages, mostly gathered from the Nevada Wild Horse Range Herd Management Area and Wheeler Pass Joint Management Area.

Due to foaling season, most of the mares at the Ridgecrest Corrals will not be available until they have completed foaling and their foals have been weaned.

Burros available for adoption and sale were mostly gathered from the Havasu management area, which is located south of Lake Havasu City along the Colorado and Bill Williams rivers. The area includes land on both sides of the Colorado River.

Animals are available on a first-come, first-serve basis for either the $25 adoption fee or the $25 direct sale fee.

To find out more information about the BLM Wild Horse and Burro Program, or to download an adoption or sale application, visit https://www.blm.gov/programs/wild-horse-and-burro/adoption-and-sales/how-to-adopt. For more information regarding the Ridgecrest Regional Wild Horse and Burro Corrals, call 760-384-5765.

