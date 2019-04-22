OFFERS
Column | Hunter access affirmed for big game retrieval on Kaibab National Forest

Art Fuller holds a 5.5 lb. largemouth from Lake Mohave. (Courtesy)

By Don Martin
Originally Published: April 22, 2019 7:21 p.m.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the limited use of motor vehicles to retrieve lawfully taken elk and bison on the Kaibab National Forest.

In 2016 a number of anti-hunting groups sued the U.S Forest Service over its decision to allow hunters to drive cross country up to a mile off of a designated road to retrieve elk or bison.

“Today’s victory is a true win-win for the State of Arizona,” said Mark Brnovich, Arizona Attorney General. “Preserving the ability of elk and bison hunters to retrieve their animals is a win for conservation and a win for common sense.”

“This ruling is a win not only for Arizona’s hunters, but for wildlife conservation,” said James Zieler, Arizona Game and Fish Department chairman. “The state entered into this lawsuit to protect its sovereign authority to regulate, manage and conserve wildlife in Arizona. This ruling ensures that our hunters will continue to retrieve their lawfully harvested animals to feed their families.”

