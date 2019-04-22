Column | Is the Stripe-R-Rama tournament going to happen this summer?

One of the longest running overnight striper tournaments in Mohave County is in danger of not happening unless someone steps up to take it over.

This overnight team tournament was started over 20 years ago by local angler Fred Proudfoot and me.

I was friends with local hotel/motel magnate John Patel and when I asked him if he would consider sponsoring a tournament, he quickly answered “Yes.”

And so Stripe-R-Rama was born. This tournament has been going for 20-plus years and is a favorite among local anglers.

One thing that has always separated this tournament from any other you could fish in is that if your team checks in at the weigh-in, you both were guaranteed to get a prize off of the table. And tournament sponsor John Patel had always been very generous in that he allowed the tournament director to take his credit card and go to the local Walmart where over $2,000 in prizes were purchased.

There have been rods and reels, marine batteries, ice chests, nets, and one year there was even an Eagle fish finder worth almost $400 that was given away.

But that all is coming to an end unless a few folks out there are willing to step up and take over running the tournament.

I had received several inquiries from local anglers asking if I knew when the tournament was going to be held this year. Typically the tournament is held in May or June, though in some years it was in July and even August.

I got a call from Meadview resident Don Lash who asked about the tournament. Every year the Meadview Baptist Church takes any stripers or catfish (largemouth and smallmouth bass must be returned alive after the weigh-in) that anglers want to donate to them.

Then members of the church, friends and family of Don and Doris Lash clean all of the fish – which sometimes number in the thousands – and then hold fish fries for the community.

It has always been a win-win situation for the community and anglers who fished in this event.

But now that may be all over.

On April 17 a number of anglers received an email from last year’s co-director Tanner Miller that stated, “Unfortunately, due to busy schedules and lives, we don’t have enough time or support for the tournament this year. We are canceling, and I apologize for any inconvenience or letdown this causes.”

I was shocked to read that email, so I sent a text to Miller and asked for more details. Had he or the other co-director of last year’s event, Johnnie Hoeft, contacted Patel to let him know the event had been canceled?

“I told Johnnie in the winter I wasn’t going to be able to help him and he said he was going to do it,” Miller said. “My dad told Johnnie he’d help him. When people started reaching out to me, I asked Johnnie and he said to cancel it. I am unsure what happened, or why, but I’m just passing along what Johnnie told me.”

Miller went on to say that Hoeft had put it out there that he wanted to turn it over to someone else, but no one stepped up and offered to run the event this year.

Miller said that it was Hoeft’s decision to cancel the tournament. “I sent the email out, which he asked me to do.”

I then contacted the tournament’s long-time sponsor John Patel to see what his thoughts were about the tournament being canceled. Patel said in a text, “I never said no, (and) no one asked me, but as far as I am concerned we will continue to sponsor.”

When I asked both Hoeft and Miller if they had contacted Patel, both said they had not.

Hoeft stated in an email, “I think the boys doing the firefighter might take it over. They are talking it over. I also had to have surgery so that was part of it of why.”

The point is if this event is going to continue, someone has to take it over. There is a lot that needs to be done, including obtaining permits from the Lake Mead National Recreational Area. There needs to be someone who can take the registrations and entry fees from the anglers. And, of course, they need to coordinate with Patel on prizes.

There also needs to be people to assist at the weigh-in, which in the past has been held at Fisherman’s Landing in Meadview.

There is no doubt it takes some time and effort.

Hoeft ran it for a number of years and did a good job. But now it’s time for someone to step up and take over.

I will make this offer. I will assist if one or two others will step up and be in charge. I know where the scales and other equipment of the event are stored and can assist in getting it for the event.

It would be a shame to see this long-time tournament close. There are a lot of people – some even as far away as Las Vegas – who enjoy fishing with a friend or family member in this overnight tournament.

This tournament is good for the anglers and it’s good for the Meadview community.