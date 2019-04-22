OFFERS
Mon, April 22
Deposits at Kingman US Bank being delayed

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: April 22, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – The US Bank branch at 3240 Stockton Hill Road, went offline Friday, April 19, but its headquarters was not aware of the problem or its cause until contacted by The Daily Miner on Monday.

The local branch manager for US Bank refused to provide any information to The Daily Miner.

A bank customer reported the problem at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, April 21, stating that the bank had a sign on its doors say it was closed “due to the technical issues.”

The branch did open and some transactions were being processed, however most of them need a couple of days to be finalized.

“We are offline since Friday,” one of the clerks at the bank said. “It depends what you are trying to do.”

The branch manager Angela Jones refused to provide any additional information to the media. She offered a general bank phone number and advised to try to contact the bank media department.

The Daily Miner contacted the bank’s headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota several times before reaching out to Jones and confirmed that no one in the leadership team was aware of the problem.

Lee Henderson, a US bank media representative, spoke with The Daily Miner on Monday afternoon and confirmed the Kingman branch is partially offline and working on its backup system.

“We certainly apologize for the inconvenience,” he said. “We will work quickly to fix the problem. Our customers should also keep in mind that our phone line is available 24 hours and you can do many transactions over the phone.”

Bank operations should get back to normal in a couple of days.

Contact
