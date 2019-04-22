Get your car clean and help support Police Explorers
KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Explorers Post 47 is hosting its annual car wash to raise money to attend the Explorer Academy.
Community members can get their car washed from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 27 at City of Kingman Police Department, 2730 Andy Devine Ave.
The Kingman Police Explorers Post 47 allows young adults to observe and learn law enforcement procedures through meetings, ride-alongs, special events, hands-on training and community policing projects.
Kingman Police Explorer Post 47 is a paramilitary organization, which follows strict dress code and grooming standards. Kingman Police Explorers are instilled with respect, integrity and professionalism through the program’s advisors who are all Kingman Police Department staff.
Information provided by Kingman Police Explorer Post 47
