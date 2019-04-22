OFFERS
Get your car clean and help support Police Explorers

From left, Dean Curtis, Lilith Bennett and Trevin Gravell of Kingman Police Department Explorers ring the bell for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle drive in front of Walmart in this file photo. The Explorers are holding a car wash fundraiser 8 a.m. - noon Saturday, April 27 at the City of Kingman Police Department, 2730 Andy Devine Ave. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: April 22, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Explorers Post 47 is hosting its annual car wash to raise money to attend the Explorer Academy.

Community members can get their car washed from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 27 at City of Kingman Police Department, 2730 Andy Devine Ave.

The Kingman Police Explorers Post 47 allows young adults to observe and learn law enforcement procedures through meetings, ride-alongs, special events, hands-on training and community policing projects.

Kingman Police Explorer Post 47 is a paramilitary organization, which follows strict dress code and grooming standards. Kingman Police Explorers are instilled with respect, integrity and professionalism through the program’s advisors who are all Kingman Police Department staff.

Information provided by Kingman Police Explorer Post 47

