Horoscopes | April 23, 2019

Birthdays: Dev Patel, 29; Jesse Lee Soffer, 35; Jaime King, 40; George Lopez, 58.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Learn all you can. Live in the moment, and focus on winning.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Do your own thing, and invest in yourself. How you project, present and promote what you do will determine how far you’ll get.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Check facts to avoid getting trapped in someone’s evasiveness. Partnerships will take an upward turn as soon as you make your position and your expectations clear.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): If you are reluctant to speak up, you will enable others to take advantage of you. Form relationships that are based on common interests, beliefs and goals.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Make improvements that will lead to better health, good relationships and interests that will stimulate you mentally, emotionally and physically. An active life will promote success, happiness and positive changes.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Refuse to get involved in arguments or emotional disputes that are based on assumptions. Stay levelheaded, and put your time and effort into establishing what you want and how to reach your goal.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Spending time with someone who can offer you insight into a different lifestyle will get you thinking about the possibility of making a change or move. Discuss your plans with someone you’d like to share your adventure with.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Someone older or with more experience will offer information that will change the way you see the past and encourage you to take a positive step into the future. Let go of what isn’t working for you and embrace what is.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t be fooled into thinking someone is looking out for you. Offer love, not war.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change of plans will turn out to be a blessing in disguise. Observation and moderation will save you from making a decision prematurely.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Get involved in projects that make you feel good. What you accomplish and the people you connect with will lead to positive changes that will influence how you live and the way you handle your money.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t let confusion set in because someone is playing with your emotions. Consider who you are dealing with, and keep your distance from those pressuring you to take part in something that could affect your reputation or your personal finances.