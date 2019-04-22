OFFERS
Mon, April 22
LWHS students get runner-up at national Marshall-Brennan Moot Court competition
Do school rules apply away from campus?

By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: April 22, 2019 5:55 p.m.

Court is in session. The case being discussed is about two students who sit on different ends of the guns-in-school debate. Both students have been close friends since middle school, but don’t see eye-to-eye when it comes to guns in school. Part one of the case is Student A, who was allegedly cyberbullying Student B via a cellphone. The school the students attend has anti-cellphone and anti-bullying policies.

The second part of the case was whether school-controlled speech still applies if it’s done outside of the four walls of the school. A rally was led by a student where 75% of the group were teachers and students, and although it wasn’t held on school grounds, did it still count as school-controlled speech if the majority of the school was in attendance?

Students from the Marshall Brennan Club at Lee Williams High School had to present their arguments for the case and answer questions from federal judges as they competed in Washington, D.C. at the 20th Marshall-Brennan National Moot Court competition April 6-7. They went up against other high school students from around the country to see who had the better arguments for the case.

LWHS had four students enter the competition, one made it to the semifinals and another to the finals.

Arden Schickner and Katie Marbury, juniors at LWHS, made it far in the competition.

Schickner was competing as a respondent and made it to the semifinals. Marbury was also a respondent during competition, advanced to the finals and finished as a respondent runner-up.

This was the first year both students participated in competition and each of them found an interest in the club because they share in the joy of public speaking.

“I enjoy public speaking, which is not a common thing for kids my age, but I like public speaking and have always been comfortable speaking to adults,” Marbury said.

Throughout competition they kept hearing from the judges that LWHS was progressing. What Schickner and Marbury didn’t expect was the outcome.

“I never expected to make it to the semifinals. So even just making it to the semifinals was amazing for me,” Schickner said. “And then seeing Katie making it to the semifinals made it even better for me.”

Marbury went to the final round and finished in second place as a respondent.

Marbury went up against students sponsored by Suffolk University in Boston, and LWHS went up against students who were sponsored by prestigious law schools like Yale University, but that didn’t scare Marbury or Schickner one bit.

“It was just a name they got to use” Schickner said. “We actually had an edge because we have actual law attorneys. I felt like we were higher up than the Yale students.”

At the beginning Marbury was a bit worried about going up against students sponsored by Yale, but at the end she realized they are students just like her trying to figure out how to formulate an argument in court.

LWHS students have attorneys Karolina Czaplinska and Nathan Best, and former Mohave County Judge Steven Conn, at their side coaching them along the way.

At the end of the competition each student learned from their experience.

Marbury learned that being a respectful person can go a long way. During competition she was complimented on how respectful she was when answering questions.

“I think as a teenager you don’t realize how much value people older than you have for respect until you’re in that situation where they’re commenting on how much they valued how respectful you were,” Marbury said.

Schickner came away with stronger public speaking skills and is better prepared to face future public speaking situations.

For students who aren’t in the club and who may be thinking of joining, both Marbury and Schickner said it’s a great way to learn about law, public speaking and a great experience all together.

Retired Judge Conn said it also teaches analytical skills, how to come up to with a solution to a problem and develop teamwork skills.

The Marshall-Brennan program at LWHS is affiliated with Arizona Summit Law School. Some of the other law schools that participated included: Rutgers Law School, Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law, Yale Law School, Washington University School of Law, and University of New Mexico School of Law.

