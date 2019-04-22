OFFERS
Masters wins section for Lee Williams chess

Josh Taflan, left, and Masters with their fifth-place trophies from the Chess Bughouse Tournament.

Josh Taflan, left, and Masters with their fifth-place trophies from the Chess Bughouse Tournament.

Originally Published: April 22, 2019 7:30 p.m.

photo

Davis and Martinez with their fourth-place trophies from the Bughouse Tournament. (Courtesy)

Lee Williams High School Chess Team came away with several Top-5 finishes at the Arizona Scholastic State Chess Tournament in Tucson on April 13-14. Logan Masters captured first in his section (9-12, u1200) to lead the Volunters in the tournaments that consisted of more than 500 players. Seth Davis and Blake Martinez each took fourth in their respective sections (9-12, u1200), and Alex Green from White Cliffs Middle School was 20th in his K-8 section.

