Masters wins section for Lee Williams chess
Originally Published: April 22, 2019 7:30 p.m.
Lee Williams High School Chess Team came away with several Top-5 finishes at the Arizona Scholastic State Chess Tournament in Tucson on April 13-14. Logan Masters captured first in his section (9-12, u1200) to lead the Volunters in the tournaments that consisted of more than 500 players. Seth Davis and Blake Martinez each took fourth in their respective sections (9-12, u1200), and Alex Green from White Cliffs Middle School was 20th in his K-8 section.
