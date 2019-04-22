Mayor says City still dedicated to getting Rancho Santa Fe traffic interchange completed
KINGMAN – In providing her Mayor’s Minutes, Mayor Jen Miles explained that the City is dedicated to finding a way to fund the Rancho Santa Fe traffic interchange and also highlighted the importance of the 2020 census to Kingman and Mohave County.
The mayor encouraged the community to become familiar with community facilities districts, which could be a possible funding mechanism for the interchange. CFDs are self-taxing entities that would help the City fund infrastructure projects.
“Again, we’re dedicated to finding some way to fund that as an entrance to our park, which as you know, has over 2,600 direct jobs and over $1 million a year payroll,” Miles said.
Mayor Miles also touched on the Tri-City Council meeting held last week. The meeting focused on state legislative issues such as Rep. Regina Cobb’s bill that would establish study groups in Mohave and La Paz counties regarding local water control, and the upcoming 2020 census.
Miles noted the importance of all residents being included in the census.
“Our funding, for the city and county, truly all areas, will depend a lot on what the numbers are,” she explained. “We want to make sure that everyone is counted in Kingman and Mohave County.”
Miles is now hosting Coffee Conversations with the Mayor. The last conversation covered topics including infrastructure, I-11, water and more. The next conversation will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 17 at Dunkin’ Donuts, 3535 Stockton Hill Road.
