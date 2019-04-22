Study: Kingman ranks low in Arizona list of safe cities

KINGMAN – Kingman did not make the list of 20 safest cities in Arizona according to a study that SafeWise, the company which measured and compared broadly understood safety, released for the fifth year in a row. In fact, the only Mohave County city that made the list is Lake Havasu City, ranked 14th, climbing three positions compared to 2018. Kingman was 25th.

“Congratulations to Lake Havasu Police,” Kingman Police Department Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper said. “We have a good relations with them. They are very committed to their community.”

But what causes such a difference between Lake Havasu City and Kingman? There are many theories, many of them sound reasonable and they probably work together as a combination of factors.

“We have a completely different community make-up in Kingman,” Cooper said. “We are an intersecting location, a little more transitory location. There’s a lot of traffic, people coming to town, staying in hotels. The city’s population is 28,000, but the truth is that we serve a much larger population.”



The SafeWise list includes information on population, violent crime and property crime rates, but also on the median income of residents. Many Kingmanites believe that that’s the answer to the question: wealth.

Lake Havasu has all those Californians who visit and spend money. It has wealthy people who come to Havasu a couple of times per year, but keep their nice properties here and pay taxes.

Another important source of money for the city are alcohol licenses. Kingman has a few of them compared to the lively Lake Havasu City night scene. At the same time, Havasu’s community of retirees party peacefully and responsibly, and that city goes a little bit wild only for a few weeks during Spring Break when the college youth gather to let some steam off.

On the other hand, Kingman has a significant homeless population.

“The crime rate increases with unemployment and drug abuse,” Cooper said. “But we are aware of those increases and we are addressing the issues.”

Rebecca Edwards, SafeWise security and safety expert, told KTAR News 92.3 FM that the company looked at 2017 FBI crime report statistics, which defined violent crime as murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault.

Oro Valley in Pinal County (violent crime rate per 1,000: 0.38, property crime rate 14.15), Buckeye in Maricopa County (violent crime: 0.48 and property crime 17.16), and Florence in Pinal County (violent crime: 0.74, property crime: 4.80) – topped the list.

In Kingman, the violent crime rate for 2017 was 4.49 and property crime was at 49.52.