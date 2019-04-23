OFFERS
Wed, April 24
Arizona Institute of Medicine and Surgery celebrates 25 years in Kingman

Dr. Azam Khan of the Arizona Institute of Medicine and Surgery aims to provide the Kingman community with a multitude of services in a family-oriented atmosphere. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: April 23, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – Who does the community have to thank for Dr. A. Khan serving Kingman for 42 years, 25 of which have been at his Arizona Institute of Medicine and Surgery?

As it turns out, community members can thank themselves for welcoming Dr. Khan, a board certified surgeon, and his family to Kingman with open arms back in 1977. Having just married and moved from New York, Khan began working at Kingman Regional Medical Center.

Khan said his wife wanted to move somewhere warmer, while he wanted to live in a smaller town. At first, the Khans weren’t sure how long they would stay in Kingman. But then they started a family, raising four children in the Heart of Route 66.

“I think that the community responded very well to my presence here,” Khan said.

AIMS is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Going back to the very beginning, Khan said he decided to get into medicine after taking sound advice from his father, who wanted him to be a doctor, and his grandfather, who wanted him to then become a surgeon.

“I really appreciate his input into this. My father is gone since about six years ago, but I think he showed me the light that I would not have seen if I did not follow his advice and become a doctor,” Khan said.

Khan was trained as a trauma surgeon and is also board certified in critical care and general surgery. However, he wanted, and still wants, to provide the community with more than just surgical services. Throughout the years, more and more resources have been made available to the community through AIMS.

“I envisioned additional services than just being a surgeon,” he said. “Like an ambulatory surgery center and a walk-in urgent care. Mine was the first walk-in urgent care that opened in this town in ‘94 as an alternative to the regular hospital emergency room.”

The Arizona Institute of Medicine and Surgery now provides a wide range of services including general surgery, pain management, podiatry and much more. AIMS is even in the process of bringing in an orthopedic surgeon. Khan said the idea is that services can be provided compassionately and economically in a more family-oriented atmosphere. He said receiving care should not be such a burden on the patient.

“I believe this is our contribution to making health care affordable in this town,” Khan said.

Khan said it’s rewarding to have a dream come to fruition and that he’s proud to be in his 42nd year of serving the Kingman community, which he thanked for its support.

“The community has reacted very positively and they have supported us and they have appreciated us,” Khan said. “And that is very encouraging.”

News