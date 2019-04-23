Armed border group moves from private property
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. – An armed group that has been patrolling the U.S.-Mexico border has left their campsite in southern New Mexico after authorities said they were on private property.
Sunland Park police and security officers with a railroad company told members of the United Constitutional Patriots on Tuesday they needed to move their trailers and equipment.
Union Pacific Railroad said the group crossed its land to access the site and requested that the group not trespass onto its property.
Group spokesman Jim Benvie said in a social media post that the group will relocate and that operations will continue.
