Defense funds being used for Arizona, New Mexico border wall
YUMA – The U.S. government is moving forward with plans to use military funds to build border barriers in Arizona and New Mexico.
The Department of Homeland Security issued waivers to environmental laws last week to build and replace 46 miles of barriers near Columbus, New Mexico, and 11 miles near Yuma, Arizona.
The barriers are being funded by the Department of Defense following President Donald Trump's emergency declaration in February.
Last month, the federal government announced it had awarded contracts of nearly $1 billion to replace short barriers with tall fences in those areas.
The southern border has seen an influx of immigrants over the last several months and officials say they expect to make up to a million arrests by the end of the year.
- Mohave 911
- 5 inmates treated for drug overdose Tuesday
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman Street Drags returning in October
- Anonymous tip leads MCSO to cow shooter
- Update: Sheriff suspends normal jail operations after 5 inmate overdoses
- Beware the rattle: Rattlesnakes are awake, hungry and ready to defend their territory
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- You’ll find the freshest of vegetables at Rosebird Gardens
- ‘Santa’ James Zyla receives first-ever Unity Award
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Mohave 911
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- Laughlin River Regatta canceled
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- MAGNET, MCSO seize nearly 1 pound of meth, 2 people arrested and 1 at large
- Kingman pair arrested with 4 pounds of meth worth $180,000
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman man charged with felony child abuse
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
24
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
24
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
26
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*