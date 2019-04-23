OFFERS
Francis William Allison enters guilty pleas, faces decades in prison

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: April 23, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – Francis William Allison, the 59-year-old man charged along with two others for a string of alleged burglaries and robberies throughout the Kingman and Golden Valley area, has pleaded guilty and could face between 21 and 28 years in prison.

On Monday, Allison pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery as a dangerous Class 2 felony and four counts of aggravated assault as dangerous Class 3 felonies. Under the plea agreement, Judge Billy Sipe can sentence Allison to between 21 and 28 years in prison.

Sipe declined to accept Allison’s guilty pleas until the time set for judgement and sentencing. The defendant would also be required to pay almost $21,000 in restitution to various businesses.

Allison and Anthony Scott Axton are accused of an armed robbery of the Dollar General at 3665 Andy Devine Ave. on or about July 1. According to law enforcement, that incident involved shots fired at Kingman Police Department officers.

The two men, along with Preston Earl Milks, face felony charges for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery that occurred at 4405 N. Stockton Hill Road on or about April 12.

All three men are facing felony charges for their reported involvement in a burglary in the proximity of 4405 Stockton Hill Road on or about Dec. 24, 2017.

Allison and Axton are named again in the charging document for an alleged armed robbery that occurred in the 2100 block of Kingman Avenue on or about Oct. 3, 2017. The two men are also facing felony charges for another case, as the state alleges they engaged in a burglary in the vicinity of 3633 N. Stockton Hill Road on or about Sept. 10, 2017.

In addition to those cases listed above, Axton and Allison are charged with multiple felonies in relation to alleged participation in a burglary in the 9000 block of N. Commerce Drive on or about Sept. 30, 2017. Those same two men are facing six felony counts for alleged involvement in an armed robbery that occurred in the vicinity of 7465 E. Concho Drive on or about Jan. 1, 2018.

The other counts for which Allison is charged, a total of 52 felonies minus the five to which he pleaded guilty, would be dropped by the state in the agreement.

“I understand that 21 to 28 years in prison is a really long time, but the defendant was charged with 52 felonies in the community, mostly dangerous felonies,” the judge said. “So I’m kind of wondering why the state is dismissing so many of these charges, but I guess we’ll get to that at judgement and sentencing.”

The judge then set Allison’s judgement and sentencing for 2 p.m. June 6.

