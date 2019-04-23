High winds push flag event to Wednesday

Organizers say high winds predicted for Tuesday have forced them to delay plans to display a large American flag.

Joe Nollet said the event is pushed to 1 p.m. Wednesday, when calmer winds are expected.

The traveling flag coming to Lake Havasu City is destined to be displayed June 6 at Omaha Beach in Normandy, France.

Nollet said the nylon flag is quite large, measuring 28 feet by 60 feet. It weighs 50 pounds.

Spectators who wish to see the flag unfurled will have a narrow window of opportunity to view it.

“We will walk it onto the London Bridge and then hang it over the side of the bridge,” Nollet said. “Our permit is for 1 p.m. I’m not sure which side of the bridge we’ll be hanging it – that depends on which way the wind is blowing.”

The 30-minute ceremony is one of many events in which the oversized flag has appeared around the nation.

According to the flag’s custodian, Mitch Mendler, the flag is on a five-year mission touring the United States.

“We have displayed the flag at 34 state capitols,” he said last week. “The tour began on the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks when the flag was displayed in all three locations inside of a 12-hour period. On Dec. 7, 2016, the flag was displayed on the dock in Pearl Harbor in front of the USS Missouri on the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.”

Mendler plans to display the flag at Omaha Beach in Normandy, France to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day. The seaborne Allied invasion began the liberation of German-occupied France, wresting the country from Nazi control.

For the Havasu stop, there will be only a quiet observance that includes singing the national anthem.

For details, visit www.thepatriotflag.us.