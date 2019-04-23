OFFERS
Horoscopes | April 24, 2019

Originally Published: April 23, 2019 7:20 p.m.

Birthdays: David Boudia, 30; Kelly Clarkson, 37; Cedric the Entertainer, 55; Barbra Streisand, 77.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Separate your personal life from your professional, and channel pent-up energy into something constructive. A financial gain is possible if you negotiate on your own behalf.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Set a pace you can handle. Sort through what’s happened in the past, and eliminate anything you think might stand in your way or ruin your day.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Stick to the truth, and be transparent regarding your intentions. Charm alone will not be enough to convince others to believe you or follow your example.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): An emotional conversation with a personal or professional partner will result in an unexpected but beneficial change. Let what transpires run its course, and you will come out on top.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Let what others do be your guide. Don’t gossip or give others insight into your thoughts and feelings.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): How you deal with change will make a difference to the way others perceive you. An honest assessment and approach will get the best response from those you want to attract, and it will discourage those you want to avoid.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): No one is perfect, so before you take on a dispute that can damage an important relationship, consider alternative ways to handle the situation. Using compliments to offset criticism will help you avoid a rift or alienation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): An encounter you experience or information you are given will change your attitude regarding your health and how fit you are. Figure out the best way to make physical, emotional and mental improvements.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The changes you make at home or to the way you live or handle important relationships will get you moving in a better direction. Facing facts and making positive adjustments will ease stress.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Do what you can to improve your living arrangements. Take better care of your health.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Moderation will be required if you intend to stick to your fitness goals. Set an example instead of giving in to an indulgent request.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Make positive changes that will help you up your qualifications or improve your reputation. Avoid conflict, excess and offering a false impression.

