Local man arrested for credit card theft

KINGMAN – Kingman Police arrested Kenneth Wade Martin, age 45, of the Kingman area, according to the Police Department’s recent press release. He is suspected of stealing a coworker’s wallet and charged with theft and credit card theft.

Martin was arrested at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, April 22, and charged with two felonies of theft of credit cards and one misdemeanor theft.

He allegedly took the wallet from an employee’s locker inside a breakroom of a business in the 3200 block of Stockton Hill Road sometime on Sunday, April 21.

Officers located the suspect in a motel in the 200 block of W. Beale St., where he was ultimately taken into custody and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department.