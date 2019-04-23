OFFERS
Tue, April 23
Man runs in front of van, in serious condition

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: April 23, 2019 4:22 p.m.

KINGMAN – According to the Kingman Police Department’s recent press release, a pedestrian ran out into the path of the oncoming van around 2:30 p.m. on Monday April 22, at 3800 E. Andy Devine Ave. near the intersection with Castle Rock Road.

“The man is in serious condition, but it’s not life threatening,” Deputy Chief of Police Rusty Cooper said. “He is at Sunrise Medical Center in Las Vegas. His identity is not yet confirmed.”

Officers arrived to find that a male pedestrian had been struck by a white utility van that was westbound on Andy Devine Avenue. The investigation determined that the pedestrian ran out into the path of the oncoming van that was being driven by a Fort Mohave resident.

The pedestrian was seriously injured and transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center, and later flown to Sunrise Medical Center in Las Vegas with serious injuries.

The driver will not be charged.

The roadway was closed for about 30 minutes, during which time westbound traffic was detoured around the crash scene.

