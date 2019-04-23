Movie night at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center
Originally Published: April 23, 2019 12:48 p.m.
KINGMAN – Grab the popcorn because it’s movie night at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave.
This month’s feature film is “All the King’s Men 1949” with historical commentary provided before the movie starts. Snacks, popcorn and drinks will be available.
Movie starts at 6 p.m. Friday, April 26. A $2 donation is encouraged to benefit various activities put on at the center. For more information, call 928-757-2778.
Most Read
- Mohave 911
- 5 inmates treated for drug overdose Tuesday
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman Street Drags returning in October
- Anonymous tip leads MCSO to cow shooter
- Update: Sheriff suspends normal jail operations after 5 inmate overdoses
- Beware the rattle: Rattlesnakes are awake, hungry and ready to defend their territory
- ‘Santa’ James Zyla receives first-ever Unity Award
- You’ll find the freshest of vegetables at Rosebird Gardens
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Mohave 911
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- Laughlin River Regatta canceled
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- MAGNET, MCSO seize nearly 1 pound of meth, 2 people arrested and 1 at large
- Kingman pair arrested with 4 pounds of meth worth $180,000
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman man charged with felony child abuse
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
24
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
24
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
26
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*