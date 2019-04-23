OFFERS
Movie night at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center

Broderick Crawford as Willie Stark in the trailer for the 1949 film All the King's Men. (Columbia Pictures [public domain])

Originally Published: April 23, 2019 12:48 p.m.

KINGMAN – Grab the popcorn because it’s movie night at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave.

This month’s feature film is “All the King’s Men 1949” with historical commentary provided before the movie starts. Snacks, popcorn and drinks will be available.

Movie starts at 6 p.m. Friday, April 26. A $2 donation is encouraged to benefit various activities put on at the center. For more information, call 928-757-2778.

