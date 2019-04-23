Municipal Utilities Commission to address wastewater system

KINGMAN – The Municipal Utilities Commission will address a request for water service and the annual review of Kingman’s wastewater financial condition, cash reserves and five-year capital improvements program at its meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Robert Boyd from Redondo Builders, LLC has requested water services to unsubdivided parcels at 1020 and 1030 Gates Ave. Redondo plans to build a multi-family residence on the properties. The commission could take action on the matter.

Commissioners will also consider the City’s wastewater system in terms of its financial condition, cash reserves and five-year capital improvements program.

Information provided by the City of Kingman