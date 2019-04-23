Nine arrested in county-wide minor sexual exploitation sting

KINGMAN – A Mohave County Sheriff’s Office sting targeting individuals throughout the county using the internet to lure minors for sexual exploitation has resulted in the arrest of nine men, two of whom are from Kingman.

“These appalling individuals are predators who sexually prey on our youth. They are the filth of our society and every effort will be made to ensure these monsters are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Sheriff Doug Schuster said in a press release.

The following men were arrested in connection with the sting: Paul John Carlton, 33 of Kingman, for sexual exploitation of a minor, transmitting obscene materials to a minor and luring a minor for sexual exploitation; Justin Donald Harryman, 39 of Kingman, for sexual exploitation of a minor and luring a minor for sexual exploitation; Warren Mitchell Gillespie, 45 of Lake Havasu City, for six counts of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and six counts of commercial sexual exploitation of a minor.

Also arrested were Daniel Eugene Martin, 33 of Lake Havasu City, for luring a minor for sexual exploitation and sexual exploitation of a minor; James David Earnest, 56 of Bullhead City, for sexual exploitation of a minor, furnishing harmful materials to a minor and luring a minor for sexual exploitation; 79-year-old Albert Anthony Olvera of Bullhead City for two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of luring a minor for sexual exploitation. Another Bullhead City man, 72-year-old George Stephen Lizotte, was arrested for five counts of luring a minor for sexual exploitation, three counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor.

Lastly, two Las Vegas men were arrested. Durell Keith Shaw, 33, for 10 counts of luring a minor for sexual exploitation, one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor; and Kevin Harry Moninger, 63, for three counts of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor.

All of the above counts are felonies.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is an active member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Training provided by ICAC greatly aided in the success of the operation, wrote MCSO in the release.

The operations included cooperation with the Lake Havasu City Police Department, Kingman Police Department, Bullhead City Police Department, the United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations Unit and the Mohave County Attorney’s Office.

“The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office would like to use this press release as a reminder to parents in Mohave County to monitor their children’s internet usage,” wrote the sheriff’s office. “The internet can be a wonderful tool, but can also be a path for offenders to gain access to your children. It is recommended that parents limit their child’s social media presence, as well as maintain constant communication about the hazards of communicating with anyone online.”

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office