Obituary | Audrey Fredricka Capalby Madole

“Life’s a banquet, and most suckers are starving to death,” this is the tag line from the movie “Auntie Mame.” It encapsulates the exuberant, passionate and immensely amusing life of Audrey Fredricka Capalby-Madole, who passed away April 11, 2019 in New York City.

Audrey, a long-time resident of Kingman, was a flamboyant soul who approached life with sophistication and ease, adding shine and glitter to every life she touched.

Audrey is a daughter, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and family matriarch. Each day, she demonstrated her commitment to love, honor, opening our eyes to all life’s opportunities, and challenging us to explore the gifts and blessings we had been afforded.

Ever faithful to family and friends, Audrey meticulously curated family traditions and culture through her cooking, celebrations and animated story telling. She taught us to be fiercely diligent in support of one another and to always be loyal to our faith, our family and our traditions.

Professionally, Audrey was an indomitable spirit in the finance team of Kingman Regional Medical Center. She was described as a formidable presence and an ardent team player. Audrey never sacrificed excellence and savored every opportunity to extend bridges and deepen relationships.

The world may have lost a great woman, but we are certain that our family has. The legacy and impact that Audrey made in our hearts, minds and souls will be a constant reminder to incorporate her ferocious view on life into our own. In these borrowed words; we “pray you will be our eyes and watch us where we go; and help us to be wise in times when we don’t know.” Rest in peace our beloved.

We will celebrate Audrey’s life in a Memorial Vigil 5 - 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Sutton Memorial Home and in a Funeral Mass 10 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church.