Obituary | Charles Edwin Shelley
Charles Edwin Shelley Sr., 78, of Kingman, passed away on April 15, 2019 with his wife Linda, by his side.
Charlie was born on April 17, 1940 in Duncan, Arizona to Alberta Shull. After graduating from Kingman High School, he opened his own roofing company, but then became a Sheet Metal Worker and spent the last 50 years doing what he enjoyed.
Charlie met and married the love of his life, Linda, in September of 1988. Linda and “Her Charlie” worked and upon retiring, spent the next many years traveling and enjoying their time together. Charlie was a wonderful step-dad to Wayne, Brenda and a friend to many.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 425 E. Spring St. There will be a reception to follow.
Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.
Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a FREE card to the family go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
