OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, April 24
Weather  55.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Charles Edwin Shelley

Charles Edwin Shelley

Charles Edwin Shelley

Originally Published: April 23, 2019 6:07 p.m.

Charles Edwin Shelley Sr., 78, of Kingman, passed away on April 15, 2019 with his wife Linda, by his side.

Charlie was born on April 17, 1940 in Duncan, Arizona to Alberta Shull. After graduating from Kingman High School, he opened his own roofing company, but then became a Sheet Metal Worker and spent the last 50 years doing what he enjoyed.

Charlie met and married the love of his life, Linda, in September of 1988. Linda and “Her Charlie” worked and upon retiring, spent the next many years traveling and enjoying their time together. Charlie was a wonderful step-dad to Wayne, Brenda and a friend to many.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 425 E. Spring St. There will be a reception to follow.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a FREE card to the family go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Charles Clifford Young Sr.
Obituary: Charles 'Charley" Hupp
Obituary: Robert Charles Bean
Obituary | Arden Julius Roth, Sr.
Obituary: Michel Irwin

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News