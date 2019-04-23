OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, April 24
Weather  55.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Mark Raymond McLennan

Mark Raymond McLennan

Mark Raymond McLennan

Originally Published: April 23, 2019 6:05 p.m.

Mark Raymond McLennan, died suddenly April 20, 2019 at Kingman Regional Medical Center at the age of 56. He was born to Robert and Bonnie McLennan Dec. 3, 1962 in Anchorage, Alaska.

He is survived by his father; Robert L. McLennan, Sr., three children; Brandy Zeitler (Kyle), Kyndra McLennan and Marcus McLennan, grandchildren; Karter, Acetyn, and Paisley, siblings; Robert McLennan, Betty Churchill (Keith), Dawn Richardson (Greg) and Curtis McLennan (Teresa), several nieces and nephews, long time love; Jolene and many friends he considered family.

Mark resided in Kingman for 40 years and was a devoted employee to Safeway for 25 years. He loved the outdoors and was a sports enthusiast. He especially enjoyed playing softball, volleyball, ping pong, horseshoes and was a dedicated coach during his children’s younger years. He loved his pets; Penelope, Birdie and Charlie.

With his tireless and selfless nature, he never hesitated to help people with whatever they needed, always with a smile on his face. His final act was to give the gift of life through organ donation.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 26, at First Southern Baptist Church, 3120 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman, Arizona. Reception to follow at Centennial Park at the horseshoe pits.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Raymond Roberts
Obituary Notice | Cledia Nadine Jensen (Esquerra)
Kingman Photos: Pitchin' In
In Memory of: Shari Pauline Bach
Obituary: David B. Nowak

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News