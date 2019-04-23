Obituary | Mark Raymond McLennan
Mark Raymond McLennan, died suddenly April 20, 2019 at Kingman Regional Medical Center at the age of 56. He was born to Robert and Bonnie McLennan Dec. 3, 1962 in Anchorage, Alaska.
He is survived by his father; Robert L. McLennan, Sr., three children; Brandy Zeitler (Kyle), Kyndra McLennan and Marcus McLennan, grandchildren; Karter, Acetyn, and Paisley, siblings; Robert McLennan, Betty Churchill (Keith), Dawn Richardson (Greg) and Curtis McLennan (Teresa), several nieces and nephews, long time love; Jolene and many friends he considered family.
Mark resided in Kingman for 40 years and was a devoted employee to Safeway for 25 years. He loved the outdoors and was a sports enthusiast. He especially enjoyed playing softball, volleyball, ping pong, horseshoes and was a dedicated coach during his children’s younger years. He loved his pets; Penelope, Birdie and Charlie.
With his tireless and selfless nature, he never hesitated to help people with whatever they needed, always with a smile on his face. His final act was to give the gift of life through organ donation.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 26, at First Southern Baptist Church, 3120 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman, Arizona. Reception to follow at Centennial Park at the horseshoe pits.
- Mohave 911
